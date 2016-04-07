FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco, Los Angeles County attorneys announce settlement with Uber
April 7, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

San Francisco, Los Angeles County attorneys announce settlement with Uber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Attorneys from San Francisco District and Los Angeles County District said that Uber Technologies Inc and its units would pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle certain unlawful business practices.

“With this settlement, the ridesharing company has pledged to communicate honestly about its driver background checks and airport fees, important steps to protecting the residents of California,” San Francisco district attorney George Gascón said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

