A U.S. appeals court in New York on Friday
weighed arguments over whether Uber Technologies Inc
customers gave up their right to sue the company when they
registered for its popular taxi hailing service.
The case could have wider implications for internet
businesses, which often require customers to agree to bring
disputes through private arbitration as part of long lists of
terms and conditions when they register for services.
Theodore Boutrous, arguing for Uber, urged the three-judge
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to send a class action
lawsuit by Connecticut Uber passenger Spencer Meyer over the
company's pricing practices to arbitration, which U.S. District
Judge Jed Rakoff refused to do last year.
When users register for Uber on their smartphones, Boutrous
said, they are told on the registration screen that by
registering, they are agreeing to terms and conditions. Boutrous
said a typical smartphone user "can't miss" the notice, and can
easily read the terms and conditions by touching a link.
Jeffrey Wadsworth, arguing for Meyer, said it was not
reasonable to expect customers to know they were giving up their
right to sue when they agreed to standard terms and conditions
from an internet-based service.
"To register means to put your name on an official list," he
said. "It does not mean you're engaging in some complex
contractual transaction."
However, Circuit Judge Susan Carney and Reena Raggi both
pointed out that providing credit card information, as Uber
users do when they sign up, goes beyond merely registering.
In a short response, Boutrous said that no other court had
ruled the way Rakoff did when faced with a registration
agreement similar to Uber's.
He also said small differences in the way registration
screens are set up should not make a difference.
"We can't have district judges going on immaterial
distinctions here," he said. "It's on the screen, right in front
of the individual."
Meyer's lawsuit, filed in 2015, claims that Uber's practice
of "surge pricing" - raising prices when demand spikes at a
particular time and place - violates federal antitrust laws.
In his opinion refusing to send the case to arbitration,
Rakoff took broad aim at onlines businesses' practice of
including arbitration agreements in their terms and conditions,
saying it threatened consumers' right to jury trials.
"This most precious and fundamental right can be waived only
if the waiver is knowing and voluntary," he said.