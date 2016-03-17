FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft lawsuit against Uber exec should go to trial -Calif judge
March 17, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Lyft lawsuit against Uber exec should go to trial -Calif judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 (Reuters) - An Uber executive on Thursday lost a bid to throw out a breach of contract lawsuit filed against him by his former employer, Lyft, in advance of a trial scheduled for next month, according to a tentative ruling by a California state judge.

Lyft accused its former chief operating officer, Travis Vanderzanden, of improperly soliciting Lyft employees to move with him to Uber in 2014, and failing to promptly return proprietary Lyft information.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn rejected Vanderzanden’s motion to defeat the lawsuit without the need for a trial, according to a tentative ruling issued on Thursday. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
