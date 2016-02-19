Lyft asks judge to stop what it calls Uber's 'witchhunt' for trade secrets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ride service Lyft on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to prevent its biggest rival, Uber, from making further demands for confidential information, as part of a case about a data breach that affected as many as 50,000 Uber drivers.

In court documents filed in the litigation, Lyft called Uber’s data request an attempt “to conduct its own witch-hunt” and “to dig into its competitor’s internal, confidential and trade-secret information.” (Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)