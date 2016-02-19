FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft asks judge to stop what it calls Uber's 'witchhunt' for trade secrets
February 19, 2016

Lyft asks judge to stop what it calls Uber's 'witchhunt' for trade secrets

Heather Somerville, Dan Levine

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ride service Lyft on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to prevent its biggest rival, Uber, from making further demands for confidential information, as part of a case about a data breach that affected as many as 50,000 Uber drivers.

In court documents filed in the litigation, Lyft called Uber’s data request an attempt “to conduct its own witch-hunt” and “to dig into its competitor’s internal, confidential and trade-secret information.” (Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
