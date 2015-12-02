FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Uber launches taxi-hailing button for third-party apps
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Uber launches taxi-hailing button for third-party apps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Online taxi-hailing service Uber said it would allow third-party app developers to add a ‘Ride Request’ button within their apps for free.

Developers would need to register their apps on Uber’s website to get access to the code to add the button, which users can tap to request a ride.

To entice developers to use the feature, Uber said it would pay $5 for every new U.S.-based customer that uses the button from the developer's app. (ubr.to/1NqJym9)

Earlier this year, Uber had partnered with Zomato, an India-based restaurant finder, to add a “Ride there with Uber” button on the restaurant page.

Last year, Google Maps also integrated Uber within its app to allow users to book a ride. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
