Lawsuit against Uber withdrawn over alleged India rape
September 1, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit against Uber withdrawn over alleged India rape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A woman who sued Uber over an alleged rape by a driver in India has voluntarily withdrawn her lawsuit against the company, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The passenger, who reported being raped and beaten after hailing a ride with the Uber driver in Delhi last year, sued the online car service in a U.S. federal court in January, claiming the company failed to maintain basic safety procedures.

The terms of settling the case were not disclosed in the court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editiing by Alan Crosby)

