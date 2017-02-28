BRIEF-Basic Energy Services sees Q4 revenues $155 - $157 million
* Activity levels so far in 2017 continue to improve as stable oil prices driving an increased U.S. land drilling rig count
(Corrects headline to "asked to resign" from "quits")
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc's senior vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal, has left the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation, stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, Recode reported, citing sources.
Singhal, who was appointed last month to work closely with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, was asked to resign after Recode informed the company of the allegation this week, the technology news website said.
The revelation comes as the ride-hailing company deals with a fallout of a blog post from a former female engineer a week ago, alleging harassment and sexism that led to a backlash against the company.
The company has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of the claims.
Uber confirmed that Singhal had left the company, but did not provide any further details. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but it faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounced it, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.
* "We are confident in our positive outlook for continued cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond"