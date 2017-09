SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday said a lawsuit against Uber could proceed as a class action in a case over allegations that the ride service misled customers about how it shares gratuities with drivers.

However, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco certified a smaller class of plaintiff customers than had been sought by their attorneys. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)