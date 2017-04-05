SEATTLE A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily
blocked a Seattle ordinance that aims to allow drivers for
ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to form unions, the
first such local law in the United States.
The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik, stops
the services from being forced to share information on their
Seattle drivers with an extension of the Teamsters' union in the
state, which has applied for designation as the exclusive
representative of drivers who wish to unionize.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued to strike down the law. In
his ruling, Lasnik wrote the decision to grant a preliminary
injunction was not an indication of how he would ultimately
decide the case.
"The public will be well-served by maintaining the status
quo while the issues are given careful judicial consideration,"
Lasnik wrote.
The chamber, along with Uber and Lyft, welcomed the ruling.
"The judge underscored the case's public importance and its
potential impact beyond for-hire transportation to other sectors
of the economy that rely on independent contractors," said Lily
Fu Claffee, head of the chamber's litigation division.
The Seattle City Council late in 2015 passed the ordinance
requiring that drivers of for-hire transportation companies -
including app-based services - be allowed to bargain
collectively with their employers.
Both Uber and Lyft opposed the measure, arguing that
existing federal labor law trumps local legislation and prevents
cities from requiring collective bargaining.
Dawn Gearhart, a spokeswoman for an International
Brotherhood of Teamsters local that is trying to organize
drivers in Seattle, said the court ruling was a setback, but
that companies could still negotiate with drivers voluntarily.
"The law does not require (companies) to run an anti-union
campaign," she said.
Gearhart said the union is also lobbying the city to set a
minimum fare, which in turn would create a wage floor for
drivers.