July 31, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Uber valued at about $51 bln after latest funding round - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Online taxi-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has closed a new round of funding that values the company at close to $51 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber raised close to $1 billion in the round, bringing its total funding to more than $5 billion, WSJ reported on Friday, citing one of the people. (on.wsj.com/1guj46w)

Investors in the latest round include Microsoft Corp and the investment arm of Indian media conglomerate Bennett Coleman & Co, WSJ added.

Uber and Bennett Coleman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Microsoft declined to comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

