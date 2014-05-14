FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI CEO says has no reason to be worried about ECB's review
May 14, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

UBI CEO says has no reason to be worried about ECB's review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UBI Banca , Italy’s fifth-biggest bank, said he saw no reason to be worried about a Europe-wide health check of lenders.

He said his bank had booked the provisions against loan losses deemed to be necessary.

“We have no reason to have any particular worry about the asset-quality review” UBI CEO Victor Massiah told analysts during a conference call.

UBI is one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny by the ECB in this year’s check up. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

