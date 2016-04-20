UBI Banca mandates banks for subordinated bond issue

LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - UBI Banca is planning to issue a euro denominated Tier 2 bond issue according to a banker on the deal.

The Italian lender has appointed JP Morgan as global coordinator together with Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis.

Giorgio Erasmi, head of funding and Laura Ferraris, head of investor relations will meet investors in Milan, London and Paris from Thursday 21 April.

UBI is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB/BBBH at the senior unsecured level. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)