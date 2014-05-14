FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI Q1 net profit doubles, bad loans slightly down
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 14, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

UBI Q1 net profit doubles, bad loans slightly down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Net profit at Italy’s fifth-biggest bank, UBI, more than doubled in the first quarter thanks to rising operating revenues and its stock of bad loans, a sore point for lenders in the euro zone’s third biggest economy, edged down slightly.

UBI, one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny in a Europe-wide health check of lenders, said its net profit came in at 58.1 million euros ($79.6 million), better than a 53 million euros analyst consensus forecast distributed by the bank and up from 26.5 million euros a year ago.

Operating revenues rose 6.7 percent, with net interest income - a measure of how much money a bank makes from its core retail business - up 8.9 percent and income from trading increasing 33 percent.

Writedowns on impaired loans were up 26 percent to 198.6 million euros from a year earlier, but the backlog of bad debts inched down 15 million euros lower compared with end-2013 to 12.65 billion euros.

UniCredit is the only other top Italian bank to have reported a fall in first-quarter soured loans so far, although it also booked sharply lower loan writedowns after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet in 2013.

UBI’s Common Equity Tier 1 - a measure of financial strength - stood at around 10.5 percent at end-March, well above a minimum 8 percent requirement set by the European Central Bank for banks in the review. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.