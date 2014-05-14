FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three top managers at UBI probed - sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Three top managers at UBI probed - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Three top executives at UBI Banca, including Chief Executive Victor Massiah, are being investigated for alleged obstruction of regulators, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

UBI Banca had no comment.

The chairman of the supervisory board of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Giovanni Bazoli, is also under investigation as part of the UBI probe, one of the two sources said. Another source confirmed it.

Bazoli is being probed because of his role as chairman of the steering committee of an association of UBI shareholders called Associazione Banca Lombarda e Piemontese.

Intesa Sanpaolo was not immediately available for a comment.

The first two sources said the UBI probe related to alleged irregularities at its leasing unit UBI Leasing.

Earlier on Wednesday Italy’s tax police searched the offices of Italy’s fifth-largest lender in the northern Italian town of Bergamo, sources said. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli in Rome and Paola Arosio in Milan, writing by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.