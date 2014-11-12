FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI CEO says no M&A move on the table, will not hurt shareholders
November 12, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

UBI CEO says no M&A move on the table, will not hurt shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth biggest lender UBI Banca, tipped as a possible bidder for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, could consider M&A options in Italy and Europe but has no proposals on the table at the moment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Would I consider something in Italy and Europe? Yes. But there are no open dossiers on the table,” Victor Massiah told analysts in a conference call.

He said any decision on possible tie-ups would be taken by the bank in full autonomy and would have to create value for the lender.

“No one can impose anything on us,” he said. “We are not going to do anything that would hurt our shareholders to the benefit of other shareholders”.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
