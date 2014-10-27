FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI says not studying tie-ups for now as Monte Paschi rumours swirl
October 27, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

UBI says not studying tie-ups for now as Monte Paschi rumours swirl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth biggest lender UBI is not studying any possible merger with other Italian banks, the lender said on Monday after press reports fuelled specualtion it might come to the rescue of troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Results from a pan-European health check of lenders showed on Sunday that Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros and the Tuscan lender said in a statement it had hired Citigroup and UBS to advise it on strategic options.

Some Italian newspapers have mentioned UBI, which passed the EU tests comfortably, as a possible white knight for Monte dei Paschi. UBI’s shares fell 3.25 percent by 0951 GMT.

“There is no open file and anyway UBI would be free to choose by itself the appropriate solution,” UBI CEO Victor Massiah said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
