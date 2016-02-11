FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI swings to 2015 profit of 117 mln euros
February 11, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

UBI swings to 2015 profit of 117 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian bank UBI Banca swung to a net profit of 117 million euros ($132 million)for 2015 as rising fees and lower loan loss charges helped offset a sharp drop in interest income, and raised its payout to shareholders.

UBI, the first among top Italian cooperative banks to adopt changes imposed by a government reform of the sector and turn into a joint-stock company, had posted a loss of 726 million euros the previous year, mainly due to goodwill impairments.

UBI said its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio - a key measure of capital strength - fell to 11.6 percent at the end of 2015 from 12.6 percent three months earlier due to updated risk parameters in the models it uses to rate clients and its contribution to a government-sponsored rescue of four small banks late last year.

The contribution to the rescue, redundancy incentives and extraordinary tax payments led to a fourth-quarter loss of 45 million euros, UBI said. The bank said in a statement it saw a significant increase in current accounts in the period. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)

