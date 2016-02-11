UPDATE 2-Italy's UBI rules out Monte dei Paschi merger, capital falls

* Shares fall 15 pct

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops to 11.6 pct (Adds CEO comment ruling out merger with Monte dei Paschi)

By Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth-biggest bank UBI ruled out a merger with troubled peer Monte dei Paschi di Siena for now and signalled it may not take part in an expected round of tie-ups among the country’s cooperative lenders.

Chief Executive Victor Massiah was speaking after the bank, long considered one of Italy’s most solid, saw its core capital slide in the last quarter of 2015 after it updated internal models used to assess risks on its balance sheet.

News of the decline helped push the bank shares down as much as 17 percent in a sharply lower European banking sector.

“Never say never but the conditions for now are not there,” Massiah told reporters in a conference call when asked whether he was still considering a tie-up with the Tuscan bank.

Massiah has openly courted Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) as Italian lenders size each other up for mergers following a government reform aimed at encouraging tie-ups in the sector. Sources close to the situation have said that at one stage UBI explored the possibility of a three-way tie-up with the Milanese bank and Siena-based Monte dei Paschi.

However, Popolare di Milano has shunned UBI and opted for a merger with Banco Popolare. A source close to the matter said on Thursday a deal could be announced this month.

“We’ve had talks, we’ve weighed up possibilities, today there are none, we’ll stay as we are for now, with no sweat,” Massiah said. “The market right now is such that you cannot afford to be distracted by M&A speculation.”

UBI had earlier said its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio -- a key measure of financial strength -- fell to 11.6 percent at the end of 2015 from 12.6 percent three months earlier. Its shares shed 12.1 percent to 2.97 euros by 1421 GMT.

The capital ratio is still high compared to several Italian peers and well above a 9.25 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.

But the decrease fuelled investors’ concerns as they focus on the financial health of lenders amid slowing global growth.

The bank reported a larger-than-expected 10 percent annual fall in its net interest income -- a measure of how much money a commercial bank makes from its core business.

This was partly due to the sale of 3.4 billion euros of Italian government bonds last year. But UBI also pointed to strong competition in lending which was not fully offset by lower funding costs.

“The bank, which was traditionally perceived as extremely solid and well capitalised, has started moving with the (stock) market and even accentuating some of its moves,” said Roberto Lottici a fund manager at Banca Ifigest.

Italy’s banking index fell 6.9 percent.

UBI ended the fourth quarter of the year with a net loss of 45 million euros, due to its contribution to the government-backed rescue of four small lenders in November, redundancy incentives and one-off tax payments.

For the whole year UBI swung to a net profit of 117 million euros from a loss of 726 million euros in 2014.

The stocks of impaired loans fell slightly, in a sign that Italy’s economic recovery is starting to benefit its lenders. However, UBI’s coverage ratio of its most risky non-performing loans, at 39 percent, is the lowest among top Italian banks. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (editing by Susanna Twidale and David Evans)