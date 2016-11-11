UPDATE 1-UBI Banca core capital rises in Q3, net profit drops

(Adds comment, share reaction)

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy's UBI Banca strengthened its core capital in the third quarter and said it was set to improve it further, although its net profit dropped in the period on lower interest income and higher contributions to a deposit protection scheme.

Shares in UBI rose 4 percent by 0910 GMT bucking a 0.4 percent fall in Italy's banking stock index with analysts pointing to the stronger-than-expected core capital ratio providing support.

Italy's fifth largest bank, UBI has come under the spotlight as it is expected to bid for three of four banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November last year. However, the European Central Bank has asked UBI to raise fresh capital before carrying out the acquisition, sources have said.

UBI, based in the northern Italian town of Bergamo, said its best-quality capital ratio stood at 11.28 percent at the end of September up from from 11.02 percent in the first half.

The bank said the buyback of minorities to be paid for mainly in UBI shares as well as tax benefits from loan writedowns were set to add another 0.70 percentage points to the capital ratio.

Italian banks are generally viewed as undercapitalised, which makes it hard for them to offload bad loans piled up during a harsh recession as sales are normally carried out at a loss.

UBI said it had written down doubtful loans for 167 million euros in the third quarter adding to 1 billion euros in writedowns booked in the previous three months.

Net profit came in at 32.5 million euros ($35 million) in July-September, down 14 percent from a year earlier.

UBI's net interest income, a measure of how much money a bank makes from its core lending business, fell as UBI cut its securities portfolio by a further 1.2 billion euros compared to April-June.

However, the third-quarter marked an improvement after a first-half loss of 787 million euro loss triggered by loan writedowns and layoff charges. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Keith Weir)