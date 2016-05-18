FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI Banca CEO says not considering Veneto Banca tie-up
May 18, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

UBI Banca CEO says not considering Veneto Banca tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian lender UBI Banca is not studying any M&A options, the bank’s CEO Victor Massiah said on Wednesday, denying a report in daily La Repubblica about a potential tie-up with smaller rival Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI.

“We already said we don’t have any dossier on the table,” Massiah said when asked about Veneto Banca.

In the coming weeks Veneto Banca will launch a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors.

La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that UBI Banca was mulling a tie-up with Veneto Banca, adding it could subscribe a portion of the smaller rival’s cash call. ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

