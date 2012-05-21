UBI Banca sees Core Tier 1 at 9.86 with new models

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized bank UBI Banca said on Monday its pro-forma Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio would rise by about 85 basis points to an estimated 9.86 percent after the Bank of Italy allowed it to use new credit risk models.

The move should help it plug a 1.39 billion euro ($1.77 billion) shortfall in its capital base by June under European Banking Authority (EBA) rules.

“These authorisations are a fundamental step forward in the process of strengthening the group’s capital as part of the plan sent to EBA,” UBI said in a statement

Shares in UBI Banca rose more than 9 percent on Monday on expectations the regulator would clear the use of new models to calculate risks. Its Core Tier 1 stood at 9.01 percent at the end of March.