FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI Banca sees Core Tier 1 at 9.86 with new models
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

UBI Banca sees Core Tier 1 at 9.86 with new models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized bank UBI Banca said on Monday its pro-forma Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio would rise by about 85 basis points to an estimated 9.86 percent after the Bank of Italy allowed it to use new credit risk models.

The move should help it plug a 1.39 billion euro ($1.77 billion) shortfall in its capital base by June under European Banking Authority (EBA) rules.

“These authorisations are a fundamental step forward in the process of strengthening the group’s capital as part of the plan sent to EBA,” UBI said in a statement

Shares in UBI Banca rose more than 9 percent on Monday on expectations the regulator would clear the use of new models to calculate risks. Its Core Tier 1 stood at 9.01 percent at the end of March.

$1 = 0.7832 euros Reporting By Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.