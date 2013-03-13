FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI expects loan losses to be contained in 2013
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

UBI expects loan losses to be contained in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - UBI Banca, Italy’s No.5 bank by number of branches, said it expected loan losses this year to remain below 2012 levels despite a protracted recession on its domestic market.

The bank posted on Wednesday a net profit of 82.7 million euros for 2012, recovering from a loss of 1.8 billion euros for 2011 which was due to writedowns on goodwill impairments.

UBI, which like other Italian lenders is under pressure to set aside more cash to cover for bad debts, said net impairment losses on loans rose to 847.2 million euros in 2012 from 607.1 million euros from a year earlier.

Its core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 9.16 percent at the end of last year when calculated under rules set by the European Banking Authority.

UBI said it would propose a dividend of 0.05 euros per share. (Writing by Lisa Jucca and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.