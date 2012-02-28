FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI issues state-backed bonds for 3 bln euros
February 28, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 6 years ago

UBI issues state-backed bonds for 3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Milan’s stock exchange said on Tuesday two bonds issued by Italian bank UBI Banca and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total 3 billion euros had started trading on the bourse’s fixed-income MOT platform.

Following a similar operation in January UBI has a total of 6 billion euros of state-guaranteed bonds trading on the platform. Such bonds can be used by lenders as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank, which is holding a new three-year funding tender on Wednesday.

Reporting By Giulio Piovaccari

