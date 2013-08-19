UBI sells Swiss unit with no impact on earnings

MILAN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Italian bank UBI said it had agreed to sell its Swiss unit Banque de Depots et de Gestion SA (BDG) to Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie SA as it strives to streamline its structure and dispose of non-strategic assets.

UBI said the sale of Lausanne-based BDG would have no significant impact on the group’s income statement or its capital ratios.

UBI did not disclose a price for the sale of BDG, which has about 1 billion euros ($1.34 bln) in total funding and would be merged into Banque Cramer & Cie, possibly by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Cowell)