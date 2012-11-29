FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Italy's UBI clinches deal on job cuts
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Italy's UBI clinches deal on job cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with detail, shares, background)

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - UBI Banca said it has agreed with trade unions to cut less than half the jobs it had earlier announced allowing the mid-tier bank to still save around 100 million euros ($129 million) a year.

In a statement on Thursday, Italy’s No. 5 lender said the deal involves laying off 650 workers in the first part of 2013, compared with the 1,500 it had called for in July, with a one-off charge for the bank equal to about 130 million euros.

The charge will be booked in the fourth quarter, it said.

In July, UBI unveiled a restructuring deal involving branch closures and job cuts of around 1,500, with annual savings estimated at 115 million euros by 2014.

Banks across the world are cutting jobs and overhauling business models to adapt to tougher regulations and the economic slowdown.

UBI, with a market share of around 6 percent in Italy, is one of several domestic lenders to embark on restructuring as the euro zone crisis and recession forces local banks to rethink their traditional business models.

“The news of an agreement with unions is good and is helping underpin the stock,” a Milan trader said.

UBI shares closed up 7.6 percent at 3 euros while the European banking index was up 1.8 percent.

UBI said one of the trade unions had not signed the deal, which however remained valid. It said it hoped an agreement with the union could be reached in the future. ($1=0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini and Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
