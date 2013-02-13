FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's UBI bank agrees to cut 736 jobs
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 8:42 PM / in 5 years

Italy's UBI bank agrees to cut 736 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth-biggest lender, UBI Banca, said it would cut 736 jobs after finalising a cost-cutting agreement with trades unions on Wednesday.

An initial agreement reached in November had been for 650 jobs to go but the number has been increased after more workers applied for a voluntary redundancy scheme, the bank said.

UBI, based in the northern Italian town of Bergamo, said the cuts would result in a charge of 141 million euros to be booked against the final quarter of 2012.

Annual cost savings from cutting jobs and reducing hours for other workers are expected to total 107 million euros. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.