FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI not planning to pay back LTRO money early-CEO
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 18, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

UBI not planning to pay back LTRO money early-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI is not planning to pay back early the cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Banks at the height of the euro zone crisis, the bank’s Chief Executive said on Friday.

Euro zone banks took in total more than 1 trillion of three-year loans from the ECB in two rounds of so-called Long-Term Refinancing Operations at the end of December 2011 and in February 2012.

”Right now, we are not expecting to pay the money back even if we are in a position to reimburse the total amount, said Victor Massiah, whose bank took 12 billion euros from the ECB.

Banks are allowed to start returning the funds as of Jan. 30, with some 200 billion euros or more expected to be paid back over the next few months.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.