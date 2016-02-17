FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Group of UBI shareholders form consultation pact on 12 pct stake
February 17, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Group of UBI shareholders form consultation pact on 12 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders holding a combined stake of 11.95 percent in Italy’s fifth biggest lender UBI Banca , which recently dropped its cooperative status and turned into a joint-stock company, have formed a “consultation pact”, they said on Wednesday.

The shareholders said in a statement they wanted to support UBI’s development in the medium-to-long term.

The bank was the first Italian cooperative lender to convert into a joint-stock company following a government reform aimed at encouraging mergers in the sector.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

