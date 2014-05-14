FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's tax police search UBI Banca offices-sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 8:08 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's tax police search UBI Banca offices-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police were on Wednesday searching the offices in the northern city of Bergamo of some managers at UBI Banca, the country’s fifth-biggest bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

“The tax police are in the Bergamo offices,” one of the sources said, adding it was not yet clear why the searches were being made.

A second source, from Italy’s tax police, said the searches were part of an investigation by prosecutors in Bergamo looking into possible obstruction of regulators, fraud and other alleged crimes.

UBI Banca declined to comment. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Paola Arosio and Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.