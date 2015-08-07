FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI Q2 net profit flat, capital stronger
August 7, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 2 years ago

UBI Q2 net profit flat, capital stronger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Net profit at Italy’s fifth-largest bank UBI came in slightly above analyst forecasts at 48.5 million euros ($53 million) in the second quarter, broadly stable from a year ago.

A consensus distributed by the bank had penciled in a net profit of 42 million euros for the three months through June.

The bank said in a statement that excluding non-recurring items, net profit in the first six months of the year stood at 136 million euros and was the highest since 2008.

UBI’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 12.33 percent at the end of June, a touch better than the 12.2 percent reported three months earlier.

$1 = 0.9192 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
