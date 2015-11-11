FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI Q3 slightly below forecasts, net interest income weighs
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

UBI Q3 slightly below forecasts, net interest income weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Net profit at Italy’s fifth-largest bank UBI came in slightly below analyst forecasts at 37.6 million euros ($40 million) in the third quarter and down 14 percent from a year ago, hit by lower net interest income and one-off charges.

A consensus distributed by the bank had forecast a net profit of 40 million euros for the quarter to end-September.

The lender said net interest income, a measure of how much money a bank makes from its retail business, fell 14.8 percent to 398.7 million euros. The quarter was also impacted by a contribution to a European scheme to guarantee deposits.

UBI’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 12.56 percent at the end of September, compared with 12.33 percent three months earlier.

Loan loss provisions in the quarter stood at 168.5 million euros, below a consensus forecast for 188 million euros and down 14.5 percent on the same period last year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.