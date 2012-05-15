UBI Q1 net improves, says will do better in 2012

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian medium-sized lender UBI Banca posted a 63 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter net of non-recurring items helped by a bond buy-back and cost cuts even as loan losses rose due to an economic recession in the country.

The lender forecast an improvement in 2012 profit from the previous year when excluding non-recurring items from 2011, when it was hit by the euro crisis. But U.S. rating agency Moody’s cut the bank’s long-term deposit rating to Baa2 with negative outlook from A3 as part of a mass downgrade of Italian banks.

Moody‘s, which said austerity measures were chocking off consumer demand in crisis-hit Italy, said in its statement late on Monday UBI is particularly reliant on European Central Bank loans for its funding.

UBI reported on Tuesday a net profit of 105.4 million euros and said it may use an outstanding convertible loan to meet a residual capital shortfall under stricter requirements by the European Banking Authority.

The bank must improve its capital base by 1.39 billion euros by June under EBA rules. It has repeatedly said it does not need a capital increase and Moody’s said it expects the bank to meet its EBA capital target.

Its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 9.01 percent at the end of March, up from 8.56 percent at end 2011.

UBI’s net interest income fell by 1.9 percent yearly in the quarter due to a weaker demand for credit in a shrinking economy and measures taken to cut lending risks.

UBI had reported a net loss of 1.8 billion euros for the whole of 2011 as it cleaned up its balance sheet by writing down goodwill impairments like its bigger Italian peers.