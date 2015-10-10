UBI talking to Banco Popolare among others, no deal is obvious-CEO

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian bank UBI is talking to Banco Popolare among others about a possible tie-up but no deal is “obvious”, CEO Victor Massiah said on Saturday.

UBI is one of 10 Italian cooperative lenders affected by a government reform that is expected to lead to a wave of mergers among mid-sized domestic banks.

Asked about the possibility of a merger deal with Banco Popolare, Massiah said: “It is no secret that we are a talking to a number of banks, including Banco Popolare, and it is no secret that Banco Popolare is also talking to a number of banks. But these are all complex operations, there is nothing obvious. It’s premature (to talk about it).”