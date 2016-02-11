UBI Banca CEO rules out Monte Paschi merger at present

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UBI Banca ruled out that a tie-up with weaker rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena could be a possibility under current circumstances.

“Never say never but conditions are not there at present,” UBI CEO Victor Massiah told journalists during a call, adding the bank was currently focused on its own business.

UBI has long been tipped as the most likely candidate to rescue Monte dei Paschi and sources told Reuters a possible deal had been explored.

UBI’s core capital unexpectedly weakened in the last quarter of last year as the bank revised the parameters of the internal models it uses to estimate the risks of its assets. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)