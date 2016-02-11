FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI Banca CEO rules out Monte Paschi merger at present
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

UBI Banca CEO rules out Monte Paschi merger at present

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UBI Banca ruled out that a tie-up with weaker rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena could be a possibility under current circumstances.

“Never say never but conditions are not there at present,” UBI CEO Victor Massiah told journalists during a call, adding the bank was currently focused on its own business.

UBI has long been tipped as the most likely candidate to rescue Monte dei Paschi and sources told Reuters a possible deal had been explored.

UBI’s core capital unexpectedly weakened in the last quarter of last year as the bank revised the parameters of the internal models it uses to estimate the risks of its assets. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.