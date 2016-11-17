FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Italian prosecutors wrap up probe into UBI Banca
November 17, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

Italian prosecutors wrap up probe into UBI Banca

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors said on Thursday they had completed an investigation into the country's fifth-biggest bank, UBI Banca, its chief executive and 38 other people over alleged obstruction of regulators.

Under Italian law, those under investigation now have three weeks to show why they should not be charged. Prosecutors gave no indication that they intended to drop the case.

UBI is also being probed for alleged irregularities in the way shareholders appointed its supervisory board in April 2013, according to judicial sources.

Tax police searched offices at UBI's headquarters in the northern city of Bergamo in 2014 and 2015 as part of the investigation. The bank has denied any wrongdoing and has said it is cooperating with authorities. A spokesman for the bank was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

UBI CEO Victor Massiah and supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio were among those investigated, sources have said. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Wriitng by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

