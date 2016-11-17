UPDATE 1-Italian prosecutors wrap up probe into UBI Banca

(Adds reaction from bank, CEO, chairman)

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors said on Thursday they had completed an investigation into the country's fifth-biggest bank, UBI Banca, its chief executive and 38 other people over alleged obstruction of regulators.

Under Italian law, those under investigation now have three weeks to show why they should not be charged. Prosecutors gave no indication that they intended to drop the case.

UBI is also being probed for alleged irregularities in the way shareholders appointed its supervisory board in April 2013, according to judicial sources.

Tax police searched offices at UBI's headquarters in the northern city of Bergamo in 2014 and 2015 as part of the investigation.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank denied any wrongdoing and reiterated it had always cooperated with the investigators.

UBI CEO Victor Massiah and supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio were among those investigated, sources have said.

Massiah said on Thursday he would study the documents relating to the probe in coming days but added he was convinced that he had always acted in a manner that would not obstruct supervisory authorities or unlawfully influence the outcome of a shareholder meeting.

Moltrasio separately challenged the prosecutors' allegations and defended the legitimacy of the 2013 shareholder meeting and its outcome, which he said had already been recognised by the civil court of Brescia, northern Italy. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writng by Silvia Aloisi and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Alexandra Hudson)