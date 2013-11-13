FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBI Banca 9-month net profit halves to 101.9 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

UBI Banca 9-month net profit halves to 101.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI Banca said on Wednesday its nine-month net profit more than halved on the year due to a fall in net interest income.

The bank posted a net profit of 101.9 million euros ($136.93 million) between January and September, down from 222.8 in the same period a year ago.

Its core tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - stood at 12.5 pct at the end of September, while the fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was higher than 10 percent.

UBI said writedowns on loans in the third quarter fell to 192.7 million euros from 226.2 million euros in the second quarter, reflecting seasonal changes.

$1 = 0.7442 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.