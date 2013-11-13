UBI Banca 9-month net profit halves to 101.9 mln euros

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI Banca said on Wednesday its nine-month net profit more than halved on the year due to a fall in net interest income.

The bank posted a net profit of 101.9 million euros ($136.93 million) between January and September, down from 222.8 in the same period a year ago.

Its core tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - stood at 12.5 pct at the end of September, while the fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was higher than 10 percent.

UBI said writedowns on loans in the third quarter fell to 192.7 million euros from 226.2 million euros in the second quarter, reflecting seasonal changes.