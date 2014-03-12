FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBI posts higher-than-expected 2013 net, increases dividend
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

UBI posts higher-than-expected 2013 net, increases dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - UBI Banca posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected 2013 net profit of 250.8 million euros ($347.77 million) helped by higher revenues and changes in domestic tax rules that boosted its fourth-quarter result.

Analyst had expected Italy’s fifth-largest bank by branches to post a full-year net profit of 132.2 million euros according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

UBI had a 2012 net profit of 83 million euros. On an adjusted basis, the bank’s net profit stood at 100 million euros last year, marginally up from a year earlier.

Among Italy’s top five banks, UBI is the first one so far to turn in a profit for 2013. Banco Popolare, UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena all ended last year with a loss. Intesa Sanpaolo will report results at the end of the month.

UBI said it would propose paying a slightly higher dividend of 0.06 euros a share.

The bank said gross impaired loans rose by 1.7 billion euros last year to 12.7 billion euros, marking a slowdown compared the rise seen in 2012. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

