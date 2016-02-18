Ubisoft forecasts revenue jump of 60 pct for fiscal year 2018-19

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French video games maker Ubisoft forecast on Thursday revenue of 2.2 billion euros for the fiscal year 2018-19, up 60 percent from 2015-2016.

It also forecast an operating margin of 20 percent for the year 2018-19 and as well as a free cash flow of around 300 million euros.

Ubisoft doesn’t see synergies with media and music group Vivendi, which holds close to 15 percent of the group shares, Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez said during a call with reporters.

“We’re waiting for Vivendi to provide Ubisoft a proper answer on this subject,” he said.

Ubisoft’s shares were up 7.67 percent after it announced its forecasts for 2018-19. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Alister Doyle)