UPDATE 1-Vivendi raises pressure on Ubisoft founders

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Vivendi put more pressure on Ubisoft ’s founding Guillemot family on Friday by raising its stake in the video games maker above 20 percent and asking again to be represented on the board.

The Guillemot family, which owns about 9 percent of Ubisoft, considers the arrival of Vivendi in the company’s capital as hostile and has refused so far to cooperate with the media giant, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore.

Vivendi won a first battle against the Guillemot family earlier this month by taking control of mobile video games maker Gameloft through an unsolicited bid.

The Guillemot family, which founded Gameloft and held more than 20 percent of the company in April, reluctantly decided to tender its stake after Vivendi said it owned more than 60 percent of Gameloft’s shares.

Vivendi holds 20.10 percent of Ubisoft and 17.76 percent of its voting rights, it said in a statement on Friday. It said it was not considering launching a public tender offer for Ubisoft.

The media group, which now holds twice as many shares as the Guillemot family in the company, also said it was “hoping to build a fruitful cooperation with Ubisoft” and reiterated that it might ask for representation on Ubisoft’s board.

The Guillemot family is considering increasing its stake in Ubisoft, using proceeds of the sale of its shares in Gameloft, to fend off Vivendi, Ubisoft Chief Executive Officer Yves Guillemot told daily Le Monde in an interview on June 9. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Clarke)