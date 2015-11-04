FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ubisoft confirms annual goals amid Vivendi threat
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Ubisoft confirms annual goals amid Vivendi threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French video games maker Ubisoft confirmed its anunal profit and sales targets after reporting softer quarterly results hurt by fewer new game launches with key titles coming out later this year.

The family-controlled company is facing a period of uncertainty after Vivendi became its largest shareholder in October with a 10.39 percent stake.

Vivendi, which also bought 10.2 percent of mobile games peer Gameloft, has said it eventually could buy more shares in the companies and did not rule out making a takeover bid in the next six months. Shares in both Ubisoft and Gameloft have climbed sharply since Vivendi’s investments.

Ubisoft did not comment in its statement about the Vivendi situation but has said in the past that it wants to remain independent and saw Vivendi’s arrival as hostile. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.