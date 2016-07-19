FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ubisoft says confident has shareholders support to rebuff Vivendi
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2016 / 4:26 PM / a year ago

Ubisoft says confident has shareholders support to rebuff Vivendi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - French video games maker Ubisoft is confident that the majority of shareholders will back its independence from media giant Vivendi, Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez said on Tuesday.

"We keep on talking and communicating with our shareholders to make sure that all our resolutions receive their support," Martinez said in a conference call talking about the annual shareholders meeting slated on Sept. 29. "We think that's the case for the moment," he added.

Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, is asking to be represented on the board of Ubisoft as it has become the company's biggest shareholder, owning 22.63 of equity and more than 20 percent of voting rights.

That request has been denied by Ubisoft's founding family the Guillemot, owner of a 9 percent stake and of 15 percent of voting rights, as it considers the move hostile.

Martinez's comment came as Ubisoft reported forecast-beating first-quarter sales of 139 million euros ($153.08 million) and confirmed its full-year guidance. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.