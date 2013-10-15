FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 15, 2013 / 4:19 PM / 4 years ago

Ubisoft forecasts loss as games releases delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French videogame publisher Ubisoft said it would post a full-year operating loss as it pushes back the release of two key games until next year.

The company now expects to report an operating loss of 40-70 million euros, against a previous target for a profit of 110-125 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ubisoft also cut its sales forecast for 2013-14 to between 995 million euros ($1.34 billion) and 1.045 billion from a previous target of 1.42-1.45 billion.

The company said its Watch Dogs and The Crew games, previously planned for release in 2013-14, were now scheduled for 2014-15. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

