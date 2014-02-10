FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ubisoft sees full-year loss at higher end of range
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Ubisoft sees full-year loss at higher end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French videogames publisher Ubisoft said its full-year operating loss would be at the higher end of a previously given range, while sales would also be at the lower end of expectations.

The operating loss for the 12 months through March is now expected to be 65 million euros ($88.7 million), compared with the forecast range of between 40 million and 70 million, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ubisoft said sales would total 1.0 billion euros. The previous range was 995 million to 1.045 billion.

The company stuck by its operating income target of at least 150 million euros for 2014-15. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

