Ubisoft and Gameloft merger not on agenda - Ubisoft CEO

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Merging video game providers Ubisoft and Gameloft is not on the agenda, Yves Guillemot, head and co-founder of Ubisoft told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

Guillemot said Ubisoft, in which media group Vivendi has 10 percent stake, was looking for a partner.

He said Vivendi had not warned Ubisoft it was building up a stake, which he said described as “activists’ method”.

“We are going to study all options possible, including with new partners,” Guillemot said, adding that Ubisoft and Gameloft, in which Vivendi also was a shareholder, had different corporate cultures.

“Everything is possible but this is not on the agenda,” he said about a possible merger between Ubisoft and Gameloft.

Guillemot also said his family was going to study the possibility of increasing its stake in Ubisoft.