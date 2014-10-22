BRIEF-UBM Q3 performance in line with board's expectations

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc

* Performed well in Q3, in line with board’s expectations

* Reported results will continue to be affected by currency movements, underlying performance remains on track for full year

* All three business segments expected to deliver in line with guidance given at half year

* Good underlying growth in events business was driven by five top 20 shows which ran during Q3

* PR newswire generated solid underlying growth and good margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: