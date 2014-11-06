FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UBM to raise $902 mln via rights issue to fund Advanstar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc :

* Fully underwritten rights issue raising gross proceeds of 565 million stg to part fund acquisition of Advanstar

* 4 new ordinary shares at 287 pence each for every 5 existing ordinary shares

* Rights issue representing approximately 80 per cent. Of existing issued share capital of UBM

* Approximately $870 million for acquisition will be financed from net proceeds of rights issue

* Rights issue has been fully underwritten by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse, who are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
