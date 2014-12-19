FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBM says FY trading and outlook remain in line with expectations
December 19, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UBM says FY trading and outlook remain in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc

* Today completed $972 million (599 million pounds) acquisition of VSS-AHC Consolidated Holdings Corp

* Acquisition makes UBM (by 2013 revenue) leading events business in US, which is biggest events market in world, and also adds five events which rank among UBM’s 2013 top 20 by revenue

* All 54 of Advanstar’s tradeshows would rank among UBM’s 2013 top 100 events; UBM’s top 100 shows by revenue generated more than 96 pct of UBM’s events EBITA in 2013

* UBM also confirms today that its trading and outlook for full year remain in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

