FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UBM says Chairman Alexander expected to resume role during March
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
January 7, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UBM says Chairman Alexander expected to resume role during March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - UBM Plc :

* Announces that its chairman, Dame Helen Alexander, is recovering from a recent operation and is expected to resume her role during March 2015

* Effective immediately, Alan Gillespie, senior independent director, will stand in for Dame Helen as acting non-executive chairman, during her temporary absence

* Chief executive, Tim Cobbold, will be having an operation shortly and he is expected to resume his role within a period of up to two months

* During Tim Cobbold’s temporary absence, Robert Gray, chief financial officer, will take on additional role of acting chief executive

* Organisation remains focused on events first strategy announced on 3 November 2014, implementation of which is progressing as expected

* Advanstar integration programme is also continuing as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.