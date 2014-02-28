FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UBM says full-year adjusted operating profit from continuing operations up 6.3 pct to 186.3 million pounds
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-UBM says full-year adjusted operating profit from continuing operations up 6.3 pct to 186.3 million pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - UBM PLC : * FY adjusted operating profit* from continuing operations(1) up 6.3% to £186.3M; margin of 23.5% * FY revenues from continuing operations(1) up 3.2% to £793.9M; organic revenue growth of 3.7% * FY events organic revenue growth of 6.3%; operating profit, up to £148.9M, margin of 32.2% * Final dividend of 20.5P proposed; total 2013 dividend of 27.2P (2012: 26.7P), up 1.9 pct * 2014 has opened with our businesses performing in line with our expectations. * We expect underlying growth in constant currency terms to be in line with last year for our events and pr newswire segments. * Overall, we expect that ubm’s adjusted operating margin will be better than reported 2012, the previous biennial `down’ year * We anticipate the events segment will continue to grow well in 2014, with underlying growth in line with 2013. * We generate over 90 pct of revenue in other currencies and our reported results are sensitive to shifts in currency exchange rates * We expect to generate revenues for 2014 of approximately £100M and to achieve margin of 10 pct across the segment. * UBM expects to record an exceptional gain on disposal of meteogroup of around £21M in 2014. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.